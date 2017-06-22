Woman struck, killed by Orange Line train at Ruggles

BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA officials have confirmed that a woman was struck and killed by an Orange Line train at Ruggles Station on Thursday.

The woman, whose age was undetermined, was on the southbound side of the Orange Line at Ruggles when she was struck and killed.

The MBTA says foul play is not suspected, but the scene is still active.

Buses were replacing service between Ruggles and Back Bay stations. Officials say major delays should be expected and passengers should use Green Line service if possible as an alternative.

