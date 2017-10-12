Woman struck, killed while loading groceries into car outside Market Basket

WESTFORD, MA (WHDH) - Authorities say a woman was killed Thursday outside the Market Basket in Westford Cornerstone Square after a collision left her pinned under her own car.

Investigators say a woman in her 50s was behind her car when a vehicle trying to park struck it, causing it to roll backwards. The woman was left pinned underneath.

Sources tell 7News that the woman was loading groceries into her car when she was hit. The woman’s name was not released.

A section of the parking lot was roped off with crime scene tape for several hours as accident reconstruction teams worked to piece together the moments leading up to the crash.

Authorities say the driver remained at the scene and was cooperative.

The incident is under investigation. No additional details were immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)