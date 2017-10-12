Woman struck, killed while loading groceries into car outside Westford Market Basket

WESTFORD, MA (WHDH) - Authorities say a woman was killed Thursday outside the Market Basket at Westford’s Cornerstone Square after a collision left her pinned under her own car.

Investigators say a woman in her 50s was behind her car when a vehicle trying to park struck it, causing it to roll backwards. The woman was left pinned underneath the weight of the car while rescue crews rushed to the scene.

Sources tell 7News that the woman was loading groceries into her car when she was hit. She died in the parking lot. The woman’s name was not released.

A section of the parking lot was roped off with crime scene tape for several hours as accident reconstruction teams worked to piece together the moments leading up to the crash.

Authorities say the driver remained at the scene and was cooperative.

“You hope these things don’t happen, but obviously accidents are accidents,” shopper Maria DeVito said.

Other shoppers said the crash is a reminder to stay alert at all times.

“You just have to be careful in the parking lot. There are a lot of bad drivers out there,” shopper Peter Mattila said.

The incident is under investigation.

