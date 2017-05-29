Woman struck, seriously injured by unlicensed drunken driver, police say

STOUGHTON, MA (WHDH) - A woman was struck and seriously injured Sunday night by an unlicensed drunken driver in Stoughton, police say.
Officers responded around 9:40 p.m. to Park Street for a report of a person struck by a vehicle.
Police say Vairo Martins, 38, of Whitman, struck the woman with his van as she crossed the street.
The victim was taken to a Boston hospital with serious injuries. Her identity has not been released.
Martins was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, according to police.
The incident is under investigation.
