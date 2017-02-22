Woman sues Anheuser-Busch for using her picture in ad

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WHDH) – A North Carolina woman sued Anheuser-Busch after she said the beverage company used her picture in an advertisement.

The woman said the company took the picture from social media and used it in multiple advertising campaigns. The picture of her drinking a Natural Light beer was used with the slogan “Every Natty has a story.”

The woman is now suing for copyright infringement.

