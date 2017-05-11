Woman throws bowl of noodles at resident during argument, police say

MERRIMACK, NH (WHDH) - A woman was arrested Tuesday after police say she threw a bowl of noodles at another resident during an altercation at an apartment building in Merrimack, New Hampshire.

Officers responded around 5 p.m. to an apartment at 14 Turnbuckle Lane for a report of a verbal argument that was taking place.

Authorities say Joy Smith, 45, of Manchester, was visiting the apartment when she got into a heated argument with a resident of the building.

Smith is accused of using profanities, making threats and throwing a bowl of noodles at the resident.

Smith was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. She was released on $1,000 bail.

It’s not clear if the victim was injured in the altercation.

