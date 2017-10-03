Woman to be arraigned in fatal multi-car crash in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. (WHDH) — A Pembroke woman will be arraigned after a fatal crash involving a car, SUV and dump truck in Brockton.

The crash happened near North Quincy Street at around 2 p.m. when police said an Audi traveling north struck an SUV, causing a serious wreck. Police said the SUV swerved into the southbound lane, causing a dump truck to flip on its side.

Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said the truck, carrying 22 tons of dirt, landed 6 inches from a house. Cruz said the truck clipped the SUV, killing a woman inside.

Witnesses said the woman behind the wheel of the Audi got out of the car and walked away from the scene. She was found shortly after and interviewed by police. Cruz said they are investigating if she was under the influence.

The victim’s name has not been released but officials said she is from Bridgewater.

