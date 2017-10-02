Woman told Las Vegas crowd they were ‘going to die’ before shooting, concertgoer says

Concertgoers embrace as they wait early Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, inside the Sands Corporation plane hangar after a mass shooting in which dozens were killed at the Route 91 Harvest country festival early Sunday. (Al Powers/Invision/AP)

(WHDH) — A woman in the crowd of an outdoor country music festival in Las Vegas on Sunday night allegedly warned concertgoers that they were “all going to die” before authorities say 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock unleashed a hail of bullets on a about 22,000 people from his room on the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino across the street.

The woman, who has not been identified, pushed her way to the front of the crowd and made the terrifying outburst before she was kicked out of the venue by security.

“She started messing with another lady and told us that we were all going to die tonight,” a concertgoer told News 3 Las Vegas.

The woman reportedly made the horrifying remarks about an hour before at least 58 people were killed and more than 500 were injured as Paddock sprayed the crowd with an automatic rifle.

SWAT teams raided Paddock’s hotel room and found he had killed himself, police said. They said he had as many as 10 guns with him, including rifles.

There was no word on a motive for the attack.

