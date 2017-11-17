Woman trapped in burning Merrimac apartment building jumps to safety

MERRIMAC, MA (WHDH) - Fire officials say a woman who was trapped inside a burning apartment building in Merrimac on Friday morning jumped from a second-floor unit to avoid the flames.

Firefighters responded just before 9 a.m. to a three-alarm fire at an apartment on Green Leaf Drive and were greeted by flames shooting from the building.

Officials say Merrimac Police Officer Robert Coppola urged the woman to jump. She landed safely in his arms. The woman was taken to an area hospital. Her condition was not immediately known.

The four-unit apartment building is considered a total loss. Video from Sky7 showed a burnt out building with a massive hole in the roof. Officials say high winds fed the fire and necessitated a large response.

Five people were displaced by the fire. Chief Ralph Spencer estimated the damage at $1 million.

No serious injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

