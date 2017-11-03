Woman undergoes emergency surgery after pedicure leads to severe infection

(WHDH) — A woman had to undergo emergency surgery after a visit to her favorite spa for a pedicure left her with a severe foot infection. The incident left her attached to a peripherally inserted central catheter and under the care of daily home health aide.

WFTS reports Tara Batista began to feel weak hours after leaving Nail Image. When asked if anything was different in comparison to a routine visit, Batista asked the woman performing the pedicure to ease up a bit because she said it felt like the instruments were digging too far into her skin.

“Next thing I know, they tell me I’m going into surgery,” she told WFTS. “The infection had spread to my bone.”

Doctors diagnosed Batista with a deep injury triggered by a bacterial infection on her left big toe, according to hospital records obtained by WFTS.

Batista will need to use an IV line and medication for the next six weeks.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)