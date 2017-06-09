Woman uses pillowcase to capture massive snake

(WHDH) — Imagine coming home to find a six-foot snake slithering across your living room? A North Carolina woman did just that last week, but she calmly handled the alarming situation.

Instead of losing her head, SunShine McCurry did the next best thing: capture it with a pillowcase.

McCurry posted a video of the impressive capture on Facebook, which showed her cautiously approach the snake before wrapping it up. At one point, the sneak poked through the pillowcase and released a foul-smelling musk.

McCurry, who looked disgusted by the reptile, carried it outside and freed it in her yard. She was not harmed.

The video has been viewed millions of times.

Video Credit: Facebook/SunShine McCurry via Storyful

