Woman violently beat puppy at MBTA station, police say

BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police say officers were forced to intervene Thursday night when they witnessed a woman violently beating a puppy at the MBTA’s Dudley Station in Roxbury.

Pamela Tyler, 51, of Boston, is accused of beating a young pit bull named “Mimi” because the dog attempted to lick the ground, according to police.

Officers say Tyler yanked the dog’s leash and struck it in the face with “considerable force.” They say Tyler also grabbed the dog by the head and then “delivered multiple blows” to its face and nose.

The officers are being credited with immediately stepping in to prevent further harm.

Tyler was arrested and charged with animal cruelty. Police say Tyler also resisted arrest, refused to enter a cruiser and spat on officers.

Tyler is slated to appear in Roxbury District Court on Friday.

