Woman walking dog struck by car in Acton, police say

ACTON, MA (WHDH) - A woman walking her dog Tuesday morning was struck and injured by a car in Acton, police say.

Officers responded around 8 a.m. to Revolutionary Road for a report of a woman down in the road.

The woman, 75, was said to be unconscious but breathing when officers arrived. She was airlifted to Mass General Hospital in Boston.

No additional information was immediately available.

The incident is under investigation.

