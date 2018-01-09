Woman wanted for larceny at Dollar Store in Waltham

WALTHAM, Mass. (WHDH) — Police are looking for a woman accused of stealing from a store in Waltham.

The larceny happened at the Dollar Store on Moody Street. The store’s manager said she is a white woman with long black hair. She was wearing a black coat with high heels.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the Waltham Police Department at 781-314-3550.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)