Woman wanted for shoplifting bottle of liquor in N.H.

LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WHDH) — Police are looking for a woman who they said was seen on surveillance video stealing a bottle of tequila from a liquor store in Londonderry, New Hampshire.

The shoplifting happened last week at the New Hampshire State Liquor Store on Nashua Road. An employee said he found an empty Patron box on the shelf. When the employee reviewed security camera footage from the day before, he said he saw a woman steal the bottle of tequila and put it in her purse.

“She seemed to not realize there’s cameras everywhere, somebody walked right by and saw what she was doing. But they didn’t catch it,” said Londonderry Police Det. Chris Olson.

The woman, who had a young girl with her, was later seen on the video paying cash for another item before leaving.

