Woman wanted for stealing diaper bag and debit card from Braintree store

BRAINTREE, MA (WHDH) - Police are asking the public’s help in finding a woman wanted for stealing a diaper bag containing another woman’s debit card from a Braintree store.

Police said a woman shopping at Burlington Coat Factory misplaced her diaper bag, which was then turned into the front desk. Police believe the suspect overheard conversation about the misplaced bag and pretended to be the woman, claiming it at the front desk.

The suspect left the store with two other women and left in a black Dodge Journey with Massachusetts license plates. Police said she then went to a nearby ATM and used the woman’s debit card to withdraw money from her checking account.

Anyone with information on the woman or the theft is asked to call Det. Matt Heslam of the Braintree Police at 781-794-8669.

