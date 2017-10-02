Woman wanted on warrant found under blanket in stairwell

ROCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire authorities say a woman wanted on a warrant for bail violations on charges of drug possession and endangering the welfare of a child was found hiding under a blanket in an apartment stairwell.

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force says 32-year-old Lace Meattey was arrested in Rochester on Monday morning.

She had been charged with the original offenses in Strafford County and released on bail. The arrest warrant was issued after she fled from supervision.

Meattey had been featured as the “Fugitive of the Week” in local media last week.

She was being held without bail pending her arraignment Monday. It wasn’t immediately known if she had a lawyer.

