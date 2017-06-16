Woman who fell off boat in New Hampshire lake dies of injuries

RINDGE, N.H. (AP) — A woman who fell off a personal watercraft in a New Hampshire lake last weekend has died of her injuries.

The New Hampshire Marine Patrol Bureau says 29-year-old Meghan Rodriguez, of Fitchburg, Massachusetts, was one of three passengers on the boat on Lake Monomonac in Rindge on Sunday.

While returning to shore after tubing, Rodriguez fell from the back of the machine and became entangled in the tube’s towline. She was found unconscious, face up, floating in her life jacket. CPR was administered on shore and she was taken to a hospital.

She died Thursday. An autopsy was scheduled Friday.

