Woman who runs over toddler dragged from SUV, beaten

DEERFIELD, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a woman who struck and killed a toddler in Florida was later dragged from her SUV and beaten.

A Broward Sheriff’s Office news release says 22-month-old Neallie Junior Saxon III was playing with other children in a Deerfield Beach neighborhood Sunday afternoon when he chased a ball into the street. An SUV struck the boy, knocking him to the pavement. Police say the driver was going the speed limit but possibly distracted by other children in the street.

Deputies say the driver was apparently unaware of what had happened. When she stopped at a nearby stop sign, several unidentified people pulled her from the SUV and began beating her.

Saxon was airlifted to a Fort Lauderdale hospital, where he died.

Detectives are investigating child’s death and the beating.

