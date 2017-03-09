Elderly woman with dementia reported missing in Chelmsford

CHELMSFORD, MA (WHDH) - Police in Chelmsford are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing elderly woman with dementia.

Police said the woman was last seen Thursday around 4:30 p.m. at the Market Basket on Chelmsford Street.

The woman reportedly wandered away from the store. She is said to be 5 feet 1 inch and 114 pounds.

Anyone with information of her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 978-256-2521.

