Woman with family in Boston confirmed dead in Berlin terror attack

BERLIN (WHDH) — A woman who has family living in Boston’s North End is now confirmed dead in the terror attacks in Berlin, Germany.

Fabrizia Di Lorenzo, 31, is cousins with the Frattaroli family, who own several Italian restaurants in Boston’s North End. Her family said DNA testing confirmed she was one of the victims killed in the attack earlier this week.

Di Lorenzo’s family said she dedicated her life to the ideals of cooperation and understanding between people and nations. A cousin described her as a very caring and smart woman who spoke four languages and was very interested in foreign affairs.

Family members said Di Lorenzo lived in Berlin and was shopping for Christmas presents at the market. She was then planning on going home to Italy for Christmas. Her cellphone and other belongings were found at the market after the attack.

Statement from Frattaroli family:

We are heartbroken to learn that our beloved cousin, Fabrizia Di Lorenzo, was killed in the heartless attack at the Christmas Market in Berlin. DNA testing has confirmed today that she is one of the victims. We send our love to her parents Gaetano and Giovanna and to her brother Gerardo and to all our family in Sulmona, Italy. Members of our family are making plans to go to Italy in the coming days. Fabrizia dedicated her life to the ideals of cooperation and understanding between peoples and nations. Though she was taken from us by we know her ideals will live on. God bless you Fabrizia- ti vogliamo bene.

