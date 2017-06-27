Woman’s body found locked inside Walmart bathroom

(WHDH) — A woman’s body was found Monday locked in a Walmart bathroom that had an “out of order” sign on the door.

Fox 5 reports that employees at the Oklahoma store posted the sign on the door because it was locked and that they assumed the toilet was broken.

The woman was seen on surveillance video entering the bathroom on Friday afternoon, according to the Sand Springs Police Department.

The shocking discovery was made on Monday when the bathroom was finally unlocked.

Police believe the woman may have died from a heart attack. Her name was not released.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)