LOWELL, Mass. (WHDH) – Lowell police say the body of a woman was found Sunday in the Merrimack River.

The body was discovered in the area of Wood Street and the Rourke Bridge.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office is working to identify the woman. Lowell police and Massachusetts State Police are investigating.

No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked contact police.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)