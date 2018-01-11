Woman’s emotional goodbye letter goes viral after her death from cancer

(WHDH) — As an Australian woman lost her battle with cancer, she made sure to send a message with some advice for life on Facebook that is now going viral.

When Holly Butcher lost her battle with cancer on Jan. 3, loved ones posted to her Facebook with a message notifying her followers, along with a letter she had written shortly before her death.

Butcher said that as she battled her illness, she began reflecting on life, and made a few realizations that she wanted to share with the world.

“[Life] is fragile, precious and unpredictable and each day is a gift, not a given right,” she wrote. “I’m 27 now. I don’t want to go. I love my life. I am happy.. I owe that to my loved ones. But the control is out of my hands.”

Butcher said remember that life is short and that you shouldn’t sweat the small things. “I swear you will not be thinking of those things when it is your turn to go. It is all SO insignificant when you look at life as a whole,” she wrote.

Butcher also said it’s good to live life and do the things you love, and to spend time with the people you love. “Cuddle your dog. Far out, I will miss that,” Butcher wrote. “Talk to your friends. Put down your phone. Are they doing okay? Travel if it’s your desire, don’t if it’s not. Work to live, don’t live to work. Seriously, do what makes your heart feel happy.”

Butcher finished off by asking everyone to help save lives and donate blood when possible.

“Blood donation (more bags than I could keep up with counting) helped keep me alive for an extra year – a year I will be forever grateful that I got to spend it here on Earth with my family, friends and dog. A year I had some of the greatest times of my life,” she wrote.

