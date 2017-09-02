Woman’s maternity photos has the internet…buzzing

An Ohio woman’s maternity photos have captivated the internet after she was seen pictured while covered in hundreds of bees.

The Akron, Ohio woman, Emily Mueller, is a beekeeper and owner of an organization that saves bees in the Ohio area.

Mueller, who is pregnant with her fourth child, said it was a dream come true.

The photographer, Kendrah Damis, told a local television station she was nervous around the bees but it was the most exciting photo shoot she’s ever done.

Mueller says she held the queen bee in a cage during the photo shoot, so the bees naturally swarmed to her.

