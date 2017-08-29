Women dressed as nuns attempt to rob Pennsylvania bank

TANNERSVILLE, PA (WHDH) — Police say two women who attempted to rob a bank in Pennsylvania dressed as nuns and pulled a gun but left without any cash.

Investigators say the women entered a Citizens Bank in Tannersville, pulled a gun, and demanded cash but left before police arrived without getting any money.

According to the FBI, one of the women approached the teller’s window in a full nun habit, veil, and wimple covering her hair, and demanded money. The other women, wearing a similar outfit as well as sunglasses, guarded the door.

Police believe a teller pulled an alarm that spooked the women.

The robbers are described as two Hispanic women, around 5 feet tall, with a medium build. Police do not believe they are actually nuns.

