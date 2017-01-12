Women fear ‘Peeping Tom’ spying with drone in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, NH (WHDH) - Two women who live in the same building say they spotted a drone flying over their skylights last weekend and fear the device’s operator could be spying on them.

The women said they immediately told their landlord they feared someone was using drones to spy on them. The landlord was concerned a “Peeping Tom” may be in the area.

The report left many people in the Portsmouth neighborhood on edge.

One woman living in the area said the incident unnerved her because her house also has skylights.

“I know if I looked up and there was a drone over my bathroom skylight, I’d be a little freaked out,” another woman said.

Police say if the drones were spying on the women, the operator could face charges because it would be an invasion of privacy.

