Women robbed, dragged at Florida gas station

Miami, FL (WHDH) — A south Florida woman took a terrifying ride.

Video above captures the moment the women parks her car at a gas station and begins pumping gas.

You then see a man pull up, steal her purse and try to drive away.

That is when the woman jumps into his car as the suspect takes off with her hanging on.

The woman was not injured but the suspect got away.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)