Women’s caucus calls for action on harassment at Statehouse

BOSTON (AP) — A group of Massachusetts women lawmakers is calling for mandatory sexual harassment training for all state employees as part of a plan to create a safe work environment at the Statehouse.

Reps. Tricia Farley-Bouvier and Lori Ehrlich, Democrats who co-chair the Women’s Caucus Sexual Assault Working Group, said in a statement they were “saddened and angered” to hear of women who had reported being sexually harassed on Beacon Hill.

The legislators’ proposed action plan also calls for an anonymous Statehouse survey to gauge the extent of sexual harassment in the building. And it would require all legislative employees sign a statement acknowledging the consequences of inappropriate behavior.

The caucus praised House Speaker Robert DeLeo and Senate President Stan Rosenberg for taking what it called a “strong stand” on sexual harassment.

