Women’s March organizers plan ‘A Day Without Woman’ protest

170127_sign_womens_march

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - Organizers behind January’s “Women’s March on Washington” announced on Instagram that they’re planning a new protest.

Women across the country are expected to join a general strike, called “A Day Without a Woman.”

The strike is set for Wednesday, March 8, which is also International Women’s Day.

The announcement comes as immigrants across the country stayed home from school and work on Thursday to show how critical they are to the U.S. economy and way of life.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus