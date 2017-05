A special screening of Wonder Woman at a Texas movie theater will be held for women only.

Women are the only people invited to see the superhero movie or work in the theater for screening on June 6.

A group of men complained before the screening saying that they felt alienated.

The show is sold out and the theater says it has booked another screening.

