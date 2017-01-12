Worcester armed car jacking suspect arrested

WORCESTER, MA (WHDH) - A man is Worcester, suspected of an attempted armed car jacking was arrested Thursday.

The incident happened earlier this week in a parking garage on the Clark University campus.

Officials said the suspect approached a woman getting into her car, pointed a gun at her and demanded she open her car door.

The woman refused and started to drive away while the suspect clung to the door.

He eventually let go and the woman got away without any injury.

Clark University officials said they plan to increase security for the next few days.

