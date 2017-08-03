Worcester board clears way for demolition of historic church

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The city of Worcester has given developers permission to build a mixed-use development at the site of a historic church over objections from preservationists who think the church should be saved.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that the Planning Board’s decision Wednesday clears the way for the demolition of the Notre Dame des Canadiens church.

The church was closed by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Worcester in 2007.

Developers plan a $30 million four-story building at the site, including retail space on the ground floor and 84 apartments on the upper floors.

Deborah Packard, executive director of Preservation Worcester, urged the developer to keep the “majestic” structure standing.

A lawyer for the developer says attempts will be made to incorporate some elements of the church within the new building.

