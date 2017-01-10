Worcester gun dealer agrees to stop unlawful handgun sales

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The state attorney general’s office says a Worcester (WUS’-tur) gun dealer has agreed to stop selling handguns barred under state law.

Authorities say the Gun Parlor sold handguns that weren’t approved by the state, including some made by Glock that weren’t in compliance with state safety laws.

Investigators also determined that the dealer failed to give customers mandatory safety information and failed to confirm that handguns sold to law enforcement and military personnel were being used for official duties.

Authorities say the shop also sold handguns with barrels shorter than three inches without providing information about accuracy limitations.

The dealer agreed in a settlement to avoid advertising that illegal handguns are available. It must also provide proper disclosures and safety warnings.

The Gun Parlor’s president, Justin Gabriel, declined to comment.

