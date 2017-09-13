Worcester hardware store opened in 1782 set to close its doors

WORCESTER, MA (WHDH) - A hardware store in Worcester that opened in 1782 is set to close its doors.

Elmwood Adams Hardware has opened under several different owners. Now with the current owner set to retire and no buyer stepping forward, it’s the end of an era for a piece of Worcester history.

“Today we’ve seen customers coming in that have been coming in for a long time leaving with tears in their eyes. Because this is more a relationship business. It wasn’t just selling products actually we built a lot of relationships with the people in this city and the surrounding towns,” said Mark Lannon, assistant store manager.

Employees also said the spike in online sales have made it harder for small businesses to survive.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)