Worcester hires consultants to help in effort to lure PawSox

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The city of Worcester has hired two consultants to help it in discussions with the Pawtucket Red Sox about the possibility of relocating from Rhode Island.

The Telegram & Gazette reports the city hired Smith College economist Andrew Zimbalist and former Massachusetts Secretary of Transportation Jeffrey Mullan.

Zimbalist worked as a consultant for the Rhode Island House of Representatives in 2015, when the Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox asked for $120 million in state subsidies as part of a plan to build a new stadium in Providence. That proposal died amid widespread public opposition. Rhode Island officials are currently considering an $83 million plan to keep the team in Pawtucket.

PawSox officials have toured Worcester and city leaders have said they’re interested in luring the team there.

