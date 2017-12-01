WORCESTER, Mass. (WHDH) – The holiday season has officially begun in Worcester. The city held its annual “Festival of Lights” Friday, drawing thousands to the Worcester Common.

Worcester native and American Idol season 15 contestant, Jessica Cabral, was headlining the event.

Families enjoyed various performance and activities including horse drawn sleigh rides and the arrival of Santa.

