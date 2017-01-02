Worcester man accused of attacking 3 people with golf club outside supermarket

WORCESTER (WHDH) - A Worcester man is facing charges after police said he assaulted three people with a golf club last week outside a supermarket in the city.

Mustafa Muhammed-Ighile, 22, is accused of nearly running over and assaulting a woman and two men on Wednesday in front of the Big Y supermarket on Mayfield Road.

One of the victims told police that he yelled at Muhammed-Ighile, urging him to slow down. Muhammed-Ighile then allegedly stopped his vehicle, opened his trunk and approached the victims armed with a club.

Police said Muhammed-Ighile fled the scene, but that witnesses were able to provide them with a description of the vehicle.

Muhammed-Ighile was arrested Friday night at the Upland Gardens apartment complex. He is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon.