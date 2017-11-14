WORCESTER, MA (WHDH) - A 22-year-old Worcester man is facing charges of disturbing the peace and disorderly conduct after he allegedly rode is bike recklessly in traffic.

Police said he was part of a group darting in and out of traffic while popping wheelies Sunday.

The Worcester Police Department said it is becoming a disturbing trend in the city.

Last month, 7News spoke to Worcester Police, who said they were so concerned about the problem, they had already started issuing tickets to avoid someone getting seriously hurt.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)