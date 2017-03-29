Worcester man charged after impersonating police officer

WORCESTER (WHDH) - A Worcester man is facing charges after police say he impersonated an officer during a shoplifting incident.

They say he told the store’s loss prevention officer he was a special state police investigator.

He then took off with nearly 700 dollars worth of merchandise.

After taking the man into custody, police say they found a bb gun, two badges, handcuffs and a fake police ID.

