Worcester man charged with killing mom held without bail

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) – A Massachusetts man charged with fatally beating and stabbing his mother has been ordered held without bail and sent for a psychological evaluation.

Prosecutors say 26-year-old John Madulka hit 56-year-old Ellen Madulka 10 times with a metal object late Saturday night then stabbed her multiple times.

He was found at a nearby Dunkin’ Donuts and taken to police headquarters for questioning. He was initially charged with aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and domestic assault and battery.

A murder charge was added Tuesday.

A clinician said during Madulka’s arraignment that he had been diagnosed with a mental illness and had not taken his medication for months. A judge sent him to Bridgewater State Hospital for evaluation.

Madulka’s lawyer says his client is “tremendously sick” and “tremendously confused.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)