Worcester man charged with killing mother

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man is facing a murder charge in the death of his mother.

According to court records, 26-year-old John Madulka, of Worcester, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in district court in the beating death of 56-year-old Ellen Madulka. A judge has also ordered him to undergo a psychological evaluation.

The suspect was originally charged with aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and domestic assault and battery after the woman’s body was found in a city home on Saturday night. The suspect was found at a nearby Dunkin’ Donuts and taken to police headquarters for questioning

The murder charge was added Tuesday.

It could not immediately be determined of John Madulka has an attorney.

