Worcester mayor apologizes for calling protesters ‘morons’

WORCESTER (WHDH) - The Mayor of Worcester admitted that he made a mistake during a City Council meeting.

An open microphone picked up the Worcester Mayor trash talking the very people he had just rallied alongside. He was recorded calling protesters “morons” and uneducated.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mayor Joseph Petty joined more than a thousand demonstrators outside Worcester City Hall to protest immigration policy.

When the mayor went inside to start the city council meeting, the crowd moved into the building as well.

The chanting and shouting delayed the council from getting down to business, and a clearly annoyed mayor was caught insulting them in a taping posted to the city’s website.

The mayor is now apologizing for the incident. He issued the following statement:

“For anyone who has been caught on a hot mic, it’s embarrassing. I was caught in a moment of frustration and I was wrong.”

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)