Worcester Police: Cab driver carjacked at gunpoint

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Worcester Police said a cab driver was carjacked at gunpoint at 12:20 p.m. on Monday.

Police said the victim was driving the cab on Belmont Street, near the intersection of Belmont and Everard Streets, when a man opened up the rear door of the vehicle and pointed a gun at the driver.

The suspect demanded money and struck the victim. The taxi driver then gave the suspect his money and got out of the cab.

Officials said the suspect then drove away in the cab.

Police found the abandoned cab a short time after near the scene of the incident.

Authorities have not located the suspect at this time.

Police notified nearby schools immediately after the incident, and students were kept inside as a precautionary measure.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Worcester Police Department immediately.

Cabdriver Carjacked at Gunpoint on Belmont St https://t.co/vdViPFzDqg — Worcester PD (@WorcesterPD) November 6, 2017

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)