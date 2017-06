WRENTHAM, MA (WHDH) - Police in Worcester say they are investigating the death of a baby.

An 18-month-old baby died in the city Sunday night, authorities confirmed Monday morning.

No additional details were immediately available.

7News will have more information as this story develops.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)