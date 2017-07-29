WORCESTER (WHDH) - Worcester Police said they found a body inside of a home on Halmstead Street that caught fire last week.

Police have suspect, Brayan Flores, 28, in custody.

Flores is being charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, in connection with the death of the 53-year-old victim.

7News confirmed the victim was David Carlson.

Authorities said they had already focused their investigation on Flores after he was found near the crime scene, drunk, with stolen items from a nearby convenience store.

Police said they also found him carrying a torch lighter.

Officials said the victim had a head injury and serious lower-body burns.

