WORCESTER, MA (WHDH) - Police in Worcester responded Saturday to a device initially believed to be a pipe bomb under the vehicle of a resident.

Officers received a report of a bomb threat at a home on Trahan Avenue Saturday evening at around 8 p.m. The resident, a 62-year-old man, said he was in his home when he heard a truck drive by, then heard a loud thud.

The man went outside to see what had happened and found a metal pipe under his vehicle. The man believed it was a pipe bomb and alerted police.

Police located the object and called Worcester Fire and EMS crews to the scene. The street was closed down and the home was evacuated.

The object, which was neutralized with a water cannon, resembled a pipe bomb but was ultimately harmless, according to police. Nobody was injured in the incident.

State Police removed the object and are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact Worcester Police.

