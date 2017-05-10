Worcester Police running to D.C. for a good cause

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Worcester Police are going the distance as they jog to Washington D.C. for a good cause.

14 officers are running from Worcester to the nation’s capitol as a part of the ‘Bound for D.C.’ initiative to raise money for the local Boys and Girls Club.

They will be jogging nearly 500 miles past seven states over the course of four days.

The officers say they are proud to be hitting the pavement to help their community.

So far, the Worcester Police Department has already surpassed their goal by raising more than $24,000.

Watch the video above to hear from Worcester officers.

