Worcester Police searching for man who allegedly stole shoes at gunpoint

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Worcester Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place around 6:50 p.m. Sunday.

Officers said a male victim arrived at the police department reporting he had been robbed.

The 20-year-old victim told the officer he had listed a pair of Jordan sneakers for sale on an app called “Offer Up.”

The victim was contacted by a man who said he was interested in the shoes. The two agreed to meet at 6 p.m. near Vale and Dorchester Streets.

The victim arrived and stayed in his car while waiting for the suspect. The suspect soon approached the victim’s car door, looked at the shoes and then pointed a handgun at the him, demanding the shoes and his cell phone.

Authorities said the suspect ran from the area and was last seen on Vale Street.

There were no injuries reported.

The suspect was described by officials as a black male, around 6-feet tall, clean-shaven, and wearing a dark jacket and a hooded sweatshirt.

Worcester Police ask anyone with information to contact the department immediately.

WPD Detectives are currently investigating an armed robbery that took place at Vale and Dorchester Streets last Sunday. https://t.co/l0PUZgehgF — Worcester PD (@WorcesterPD) November 23, 2017

