Worcester Police searching for missing 3-year-old girl

WORCESTER (WHDH) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 3-year-old girl from Worcester.

Ella Abbott, 3, is described as a light-skinned black female. She was last seen wearing a white and pink polka dot shirt.

Police believe Ella is with her mother, Lee-Ann Abbott Rickheit. Rickheit is a white female who stands 5 feet 11 inches tall. She has dirty blonde hair and blue eyes and has a large build.

Rickheit and Ella are possibly traveling in a blue 2007 Hyundai Sonata with the Massachusetts license plate 4PG 367.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Worcester Police.

